ATN Podcast: Ndamukong Suh likely out in Miami

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal and Marc Sessler -- assemble to break down the flurry of NFL news from the past few days. The heroes discuss Ndamukong Suh likely being released by the Dolphins, a recap of all of the Browns' trades, Richard Sherman's new deal with the 49ers, Adrian Peterson's expected release by the Cardinals, reported changes to the Monday Night Football broadcast team AND MORE!!

