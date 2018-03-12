Broncos' Adam Gotsis under investigation after rape accusation

Denver Broncos defensive end Adam Gotsis was arrested by Atlanta police last week after a woman accused him of raping her in 2013, according to an incident report obtained by NFL.com on Monday.

Gotsis' arrest came after a 30-year-old woman went to Atlanta Police Headquarters on Feb. 1 and spoke with an investigator about the incident. She told police she met Gotsis through a mutual friend and that she attended attended a party with him on March 9, 2013. She alleges Gotsis then took her to his home and raped her.

Investigators secured a warrant charging Gotsis with rape on March 7, and he turned himself in at a Fulton County Jail facility the same day, according to police. He was released after posting $50,000 bond. The incident remains under investigation.

"We were recently informed of an investigation into an alleged incident involving Adam Gotsis that occurred in 2013 when he was in college," the Broncos said in a statement. "Our organization was aware of his arrest on March 7, and it is our understanding that no determination has been made at this time as to whether any charges will be filed.

"The Broncos take an accusation of this nature very seriously and will continue to closely monitor the legal proceedings. This issue was promptly reported to the NFL as soon as we learned of it, and we will remain in communication with the league office regarding this matter."

Gotsis, 25, is subject to potential NFL discipline under the league's personal conduct policy.

Gotsis, selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, played three seasons at Georgia Tech. A native of Abbotsford, Australia, he has appeared in 32 games over the last two seasons.