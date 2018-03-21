2018 NFL Draft: Tracking AFC North teams' interest in prospects

Here's a look at the news connecting top prospects to AFC North teams leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft. Click through the tabs above to see prospect-club connections from each division.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

First-round spot: 16

» Ravens' 2018 draft picks | Draft history

Top prospects associated with the Ravens:

» Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma: Meets with Ravens

» Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama: Meets with Ravens at Combine

» Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma: Interviews with Ravens at Combine

» Dante Pettis, WR, Washington: Ravens interview Pettis at combine

CINCINNATI BENGALS

First-round spot: 21

» Bengals' 2018 draft picks | Draft history

Top prospects associated with the Bengals:

» Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma: Interviews with Bengals at Combine

CLEVELAND BROWNS

First-round spot: 1 and 4

» Browns' 2018 draft picks | Draft history

Top prospects associated with the Browns:

» Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming: Interviews with Browns at Combine

» Sam Darnold, QB, USC: Interviews with Browns at Combine

» Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma: Report: Mayfield to visit Browns

» Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA: Reportedly works out for Browns

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

First-round spot: 28

» Steelers' 2018 draft picks | Draft history

Top prospects associated with the Steelers:

» Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama: Meets with Steelers at Combine

» Derrius Guice, RB, LSU: Report: Guice meets with Steelers

» Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama: Meets with Steelers at Combine

» Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville: Meets with Steelers at Combine

» Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas: Reportedly meets with Steelers at Combine

» Dante Pettis, WR, Washington: Steelers interview Pettis at Combine

» Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State: Meets with Steelers