2018 NFL Draft: Tracking AFC North teams' interest in prospects

Here's a look at the news connecting top prospects to AFC North teams leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft. Click through the tabs above to see prospect-club connections from each division.
BALTIMORE RAVENS
First-round spot: 16
» Ravens' 2018 draft picks | Draft history
Top prospects associated with the Ravens:
» Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma: Meets with Ravens
» Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama: Meets with Ravens at Combine
» Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma: Interviews with Ravens at Combine
» Dante Pettis, WR, Washington: Ravens interview Pettis at combine
CINCINNATI BENGALS
First-round spot: 21
» Bengals' 2018 draft picks | Draft history
Top prospects associated with the Bengals:
» Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma: Interviews with Bengals at Combine
CLEVELAND BROWNS
First-round spot: 1 and 4
» Browns' 2018 draft picks | Draft history
Top prospects associated with the Browns:
» Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming: Interviews with Browns at Combine
» Sam Darnold, QB, USC: Interviews with Browns at Combine
» Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma: Report: Mayfield to visit Browns
» Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA: Reportedly works out for Browns
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
First-round spot: 28
» Steelers' 2018 draft picks | Draft history
Top prospects associated with the Steelers:
» Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama: Meets with Steelers at Combine
» Derrius Guice, RB, LSU: Report: Guice meets with Steelers
» Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama: Meets with Steelers at Combine
» Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville: Meets with Steelers at Combine
» Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas: Reportedly meets with Steelers at Combine
» Dante Pettis, WR, Washington: Steelers interview Pettis at Combine
» Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State: Meets with Steelers