2018 NFL Draft: Tracking AFC East teams' interest in prospects

Here's a look at the news connecting top prospects to AFC East teams leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft. Click through the tabs above to see prospect-club connections from each division.
BUFFALO BILLS
First-round spot: 12 and 22
» Bills' 2018 draft picks | Draft history
Top prospects associated with the Bills:
» Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville: Meets with Bills at Combine
» Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma: Interviews with Bills at Combine
» Dante Pettis, WR, Washington: Meets Bills at UW pro day
MIAMI DOLPHINS
First-round spot: 11
» Dolphins' 2018 draft picks | Draft history
Top prospects associated with the Dolphins:
» Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina: Hurst meets with Dolphins at Combine
» Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville: Meets with Dolphins at Combine
» Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma: Report: Mayfield plans to work out for Dolphins
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
First-round spot: 31
» Patriots' 2018 draft picks | Draft history
Top prospects associated with the Patriots:
» Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama: Meets with Pats at Combine
» Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State: Meets with Pats at Combine
» Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina: Belichick meets with top TE
» Dante Pettis, WR, Washington: Pats interview Pettis at Combine
NEW YORK JETS
First-round spot: 3
» Jets' 2018 draft picks | Draft history
Top prospects associated with the Jets:
» Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia: Meets with Jets at Combine
» Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama: Meets with Jets at Combine
» Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma: Report: Mayfield to visit Jets