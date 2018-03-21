2018 NFL Draft: Tracking AFC East teams' interest in prospects

Here's a look at the news connecting top prospects to AFC East teams leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft. Click through the tabs above to see prospect-club connections from each division.

BUFFALO BILLS

First-round spot: 12 and 22

» Bills' 2018 draft picks | Draft history

Top prospects associated with the Bills:

» Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville: Meets with Bills at Combine

» Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma: Interviews with Bills at Combine

» Dante Pettis, WR, Washington: Meets Bills at UW pro day

MIAMI DOLPHINS

First-round spot: 11

» Dolphins' 2018 draft picks | Draft history

Top prospects associated with the Dolphins:

» Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina: Hurst meets with Dolphins at Combine

» Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville: Meets with Dolphins at Combine

» Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma: Report: Mayfield plans to work out for Dolphins

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

First-round spot: 31

» Patriots' 2018 draft picks | Draft history

Top prospects associated with the Patriots:

» Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama: Meets with Pats at Combine

» Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State: Meets with Pats at Combine

» Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina: Belichick meets with top TE

» Dante Pettis, WR, Washington: Pats interview Pettis at Combine

NEW YORK JETS

First-round spot: 3

» Jets' 2018 draft picks | Draft history

Top prospects associated with the Jets:

» Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia: Meets with Jets at Combine

» Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama: Meets with Jets at Combine

» Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma: Report: Mayfield to visit Jets