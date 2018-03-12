Restaurant tries to lure WR to Ravens with free crab cakes

  By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for March 12, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Last year, WR Jeremy Maclin cashed in on a crab cakes for life offer from Jimmy's Famous Seafood restaurant in Baltimore. The same restaurant is trying to go 2-for-2 by offering WR Allen Robinson the same deal.

2. See how the improbable idea of Richard Sherman as a 49er became a reality.

3. Class act Jarvis Landry helped raise $100K for those suffering from cystic fibrosis just hours after being traded from the Dolphins.

4. The Bills accomplished a lot last season, but who knew ending their playoff drought would earn them a March Madness bid.

