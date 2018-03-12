Restaurant tries to lure WR to Ravens with free crab cakes

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for March 12, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. Last year, WR Jeremy Maclin cashed in on a crab cakes for life offer from Jimmy's Famous Seafood restaurant in Baltimore. The same restaurant is trying to go 2-for-2 by offering WR Allen Robinson the same deal.
A Baltimore restaurant offered #Jaguars WR Allen Robinson free crab cakes for life to sign with the #Ravens.â Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) March 12, 2018
How will Jacksonville businesses like @WickedBarley or @BurritoGallery respond?
STORY: https://t.co/eGncMNu02V pic.twitter.com/rg3PG8S3vY
2. See how the improbable idea of Richard Sherman as a 49er became a reality.
"Richard has long been looked at as the prototypical corner in our scheme and the opportunity to have him mentor our players was one we needed to attack," @JohnLynch49ers on Richard Sherman.â NBCSAuthentic (@NBCSAuthentic) March 11, 2018
(via @MaioccoNBCS) https://t.co/A0hCeOyOLh https://t.co/gcFqN1ZlRe
3. Class act Jarvis Landry helped raise $100K for those suffering from cystic fibrosis just hours after being traded from the Dolphins.
Yesterday wasnât about me. Iâm so blessed for so many people who supported me and the CF Fou. last night Raising north of 100k to help finding a CURE. I have had a lot of memories in HardRock Stadium and this was by far the best moment of them all @LOCASHmusic @CF_Foundation pic.twitter.com/MHGtg0X7FPâ Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) March 11, 2018
4. The Bills accomplished a lot last season, but who knew ending their playoff drought would earn them a March Madness bid.
Watch: Ernie Johnson says the #Bills have made the "Big Dance" https://t.co/X2b0HjVWtx #BillsMafia #LetsDanceâ Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) March 11, 2018