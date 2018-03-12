Packers set to go after Watkins, Graham, Robinson

The Packers' transition from Ted Thompson to Brian Gutekunst has brought about a change in philosophy.

Whereas Thompson was extreme in his aversion to throwing money at veterans on the open market, Gutekunst has vowed to take an "aggressive" approach to free agency.

To that end, Green Bay's front office is placing a priority on upgrading Aaron Rodgers' weapons in the aerial attack.

The Packers are among the teams that have already reached out to the representatives for free-agent tight end Jimmy Graham, sources informed of the situation have told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero.

Coach Mike McCarthy has stressed the importance of a seam-stretching tight end to Rodgers' offense. Graham would theoretically replace Martellus Bennett, who was released late last season.

Green Bay's free-agency plans aren't limited to tight end.

With Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb on the decline, Gutekunst is intrigued by the marquee names available at wide receiver.

If the Rams allow Sammy Watkins to reach the open market, the Packers will have interest, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday's edition of Free Agency Frenzy. In fact, Rapoport listed the Pack first among suitors, followed by the Bears, Chiefs and Jaguars.

As if the surfacing of Watkins' name isn't enough to generate excitement in Wisconsin, Rapoport also pointed to Jaguars deep threat Allen Robinson as a potential target.

"I wouldn't be surprised if the Green Bay Packers dip their toe into those waters," Rapoport said of Robinson's market.

The possibility of catching passes from a quarterback of Rodgers' caliber is a strong selling point in Gutekunst's favor as he sizes up the skill-position talent in free agency. The question is whether he can remain in the bidding with deep-pocketed organizations when he has more pressing needs on the other side of the ball.