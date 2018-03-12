Todd Gurley goes sneaker shopping with Complex

Now that he has a break from being the NFL's top dual threat, All-Pro RB Todd Gurley has some time to enjoy life off the gridiron. The Rams' star running back appeared on the latest episode of Complex's Sneaker Shopping.

Gurley met up with Joe La Puma at Flight Club in Los Angeles to talk sneaker nostalgia, PEs (player exclusives), and his favorite kicks of all time. The 23-year-old grew up in Baltimore and was influenced by the popularity of Nike Foamposites in the region.

"I remember the Metallic Reds, those were my first pair. Back in '12, my Uncle Timmy bought 'em for me," said Gurley. "Just growing seeing people in the neighborhood, that was just a Baltimore, Maryland, D.C. shoe."

Gurley also reflected on how certain sneakers like the Air Jordan XVII take him back to meaningful moments in his childhood.

"[The XVIIs represent] a special time in my life, my dad bought me these back in the day, early 2000s," said the two-time Pro Bowler. "There was a big party at the skating rink that I wanted to go to -- I had [the XVIIs] and my Michael Vick... you know that Falcons jersey, the red one, man. I'll never forget that outfit, I still remember that today."

Gurley did more than just talk though, he browsed the store and eventually added a few more Jordans to his collection. Check out the episode to see what he bought, his sneaker connection to DJ Khaled, and why Carmelo Anthony is his favorite NBA player.