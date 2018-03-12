Oakland Raiders releasing cornerback Sean Smith

As the Raiders continue to craft and fine-tune Jon Gruden's roster for 2018, Oakland is parting ways with at least one big-name veteran.

The Silver and Black have released cornerback Sean Smith, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Smith's departure has plenty to do with his salary, shaving a whopping $8.5 million off the books for 2018.

Turning 31 in July, Smith never lived up to the massive four-year, $40 million pact he signed two offseasons ago, a deal that included $20 million guaranteed. Smith endured a handful of benchings over the past two seasons and finished last year as the 76th player at his position, per Pro Football Focus.

Smith was also charged with felony assault for his alleged involvement in a July incident in which he was accused of stomping on a male victim's head in Pasadena, Calif.

On the field, the Raiders will turn to Gareon Conley, last year's first-round pick, to lead a cornerback room that also includes Dexter McDonald, Antonio Hamilton and Darius Hillary. The secondary remains an offseason need for Gruden and the Raiders.