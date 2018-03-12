Roundup: Cardinals expected to cut Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson's time in the desert could be coming to a close.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Arizona Cardinals are expected to release the future Hall of Famer after he rushed for 448 yards and two scores in six games for them this past season.

The impending move is hardly a surprising one. Due a $750,000 roster bonus on March 16, it was always unlikely the tailback saw that incentive. With David Johnson expected to make a full recovery from wrist surgery in time for the 2018 season, and given Peterson's 3.5 yards per carry and the $0 cap hit the team would incur to release him, the move makes sense.

The door will likely be open for a possible return. Whether Peterson wants to return as a backup remains to be seen.

Here are other free agency moves we're monitoring Monday:

1. Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Benson Mayowa is visiting the New York Jets, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. He'll also visit the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, with trips to Seattle and Indianapolis on deck if he doesn't sign with the Jets or 'Skins.

2. With Tyrod Taylor expected to be shipped off to Cleveland this week, the Buffalo Bills have interest in free-agent quarterback Sam Bradford, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

3. The Washington Redskins announced they re-signed kicker Dustin Hopkins. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

4. The Philadelphia Eagles are attempting to retain cornerback Patrick Robinson, Rapoport reported.

5. The Chicago Bears announced they have re-signed offensive lineman Bradley Sowell to a two-year contract.

6. Safety Bradley McDougald has agreed to terms on a three-year, $13.95 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. He stepped into a starting role after Kam Chancellor went down with injury.

7. The Oakland Raiders released cornerback Sean Smith, Rapoport reported.