Kirk Cousins could receive fully guaranteed offers

With the free-agent negotiation period now open, the football world will be transfixed on the biggest prize of this year's free agency class: Kirk Cousins.

The soon-to-be former Washington Redskins quarterback, who's ranked No. 1 in NFL.com's Top Free Agents of 2018, is expected to decide this week where he'll play in 2018. So what will it take to sign Cousins, and who is the current frontrunner for his services? NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport provided some definition on the matter Monday morning.

Two sources close to the situation told Rapoport that at least two NFL teams are prepared to offer Cousins three-year, fully guaranteed contracts if that's what it takes to sign him. In addition, at least one other team is willing to potentially pay a nearly fully guaranteed deal. Unsurprisingly, each of the scenarios, per Rapoport, would make Cousins the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

As of Monday, the Minnesota Vikings are considered to "be in the driver's seat" for Cousins, according to Rapoport. However, Cousins is expected to take at least one or two team visits before signing, with a decision likely to be made by Thursday, per Rapoport.

The Vikings along with the New York Jets, Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals are expected to be the contenders in the Cousins sweepstakes. After the Browns' flurry of trades on Friday and Saturday, the Jets have a league-leading $89.8 million in salary-cap space, per Over The Cap.

With players across the league lobbying for Cousins' services, the next few days should be interesting to watch before Cousins makes his final decision.