Von Miller says he's 'all in for the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes'

In the quest to lure quarterback Kirk Cousins, Von Miller might be the most outspoken of all the Denver Broncos. Saturday he once again made his pitch to me on how Cousins fits with the Broncos.

"I'm all in 100 percent," Miller told me in Dallas. "This is a big time for Denver and a big time for the National Football League. You don't really have, especially quarterbacks, become free like that. So it's an exciting time in the National Football League.

"It's kind of like college again. You got an athlete coming to your school and you want to try your best to get them there. And that's the same thing with us. We would really like to have Kirk. I think him and his personality and the things that he brings to the table fits in with Denver. But there are a lot of great teams out there with large pocket books. So we'll have to just wait and see. But I'll have to give him the ultimate spiel on why Denver is special to me."

Miller even went on to say that his smile and his personality is something Cousins can't get anywhere else. Vanity aside, Miller also pointed out there isn't a player like him on the other side of the ball with any of the other suitors.

"Every time I can just be Von," Miller said mugging for the camera. "That's one thing that these other markets are just not going to have. They're not going to have a guy like me on the other side that's going to be with him for the duration of his career, so hopefully that will be enough. I know it won't, but I'm here all in for the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes."

If the Broncos come up short for Cousins, Miller has trust in John Elway to do what's best for Denver.

"You always have your plan B and C," Miller said. "We have great direction with the Denver Broncos -- I said it 50 million times. (John) Elway is as good as it gets. Whatever (direction) he takes this organization in I'm with him. We're tied to the hip forever. Whatever direction he takes the organization I'm with him 100 percent."