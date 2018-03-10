Pass rusher Kerry Hyder re-signs with Detroit Lions

One of the stalwarts of the Detroit Lions' defense will be staying with the team in 2018.

Defensive end Kerry Hyder, whose 2017 season was wiped out by a torn Achilles tendon in the preseason, has re-signed with the Lions, the team announced Saturday. Hyder was slated to become a exclusive rights free agent. Terms of the deal were not announced.

Hyder's injury was a big blow to the Lions before the start of the season, and it's clear the team believes he can reestablish himself as one of the NFC's top pass-rushers in the wake of the injury.

"I'm looking forward to coming back," Hyder told the Detroit Free Press in January. "It's just a small bump in the road on a long journey. I'm not even worried about it. Of course going through it, it was tough initially. But I've accepted it and I've moved on and I'm looking forward to the 2018 season and I know I'm going to be back better than ever."

Released by the New York Jets before the 2014 season after going undrafted, Hyder emerged as a pleasant surprise for the Lions. He recorded eight sacks and 23 tackles during the 2016 season. But he was placed on injured reserve after the Lions first preseason game of 2017.

With 12-sack monster Ezekiel Ansah returning on the franchise tag, the Lions' pass rush under new coach Matt Patricia could cause plenty of problems for NFC North rivals in 2018.

In addition to Hyder, the Lions also re-signed long snapper Don Muhlbach.