Browns agree to trade Danny Shelton to Patriots

The Cleveland Browns aren't done reshaping their roster.

The Browns agreed to trade defensive tackle Danny Shelton to the New England Patriots, a source informed of the deal told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. In return, the Browns will receive a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and Cleveland will send a 2018 fifth-rounder to New England, per Rapoport.

The Browns' decision to ship Shelton to New England comes a day after the team acquired quarterback Tyrod Taylor, wide receiver Jarvis Landry and cornerback Damarious Randall in a series of trades. All trade agreements cannot become official until the start of the new league year on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Shelton, the 12th overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft, hasn't quite lived up to expectations after establishing himself as one of college football's top D-linemen while at the University of Washington. He was shopped around by the Browns before the trade deadline in October, with the Denver Broncos being among the interested teams, Rapoport reported. He's now set to help bolster New England's defensive line.

Following a decent 2016 campaign, he didn't make much of an impact for the winless Browns in 2017. In 13 games last year, he recorded 33 tackles in 16 starts. the 6-foot-2, 335-pounder, who only tallied 1.5 sacks over the last three seasons, is entering the final year of his rookie deal. With Shelton's exit, the Browns have purged all seven of their first-round draft picks from 2012-15.

It remains to be seen if a new change in scenery under Bill Belichick in New England will help the 24-year-old re-establish his career in an always important fourth NFL season.