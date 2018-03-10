Justin Pugh cleared for football activities after MRI

Amid Friday's trade-a-palooza by the Cleveland Browns, one of free agency's top offensive linemen got some good news.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL Total Access that New York Giants guard Justin Pugh has been cleared to resume all football activities after an MRI revealed no structural damage in his back, per a source informed of the situation. The injury, which sidelined Pugh for the final four games of the season, was determined to be a muscle issue by specialist Dr. Robert Watkins, Rapoport reported.

The positive development should help Pugh gain more traction in free agency. Pugh is the third-highest ranked offensive lineman (behind Andrew Norwell and Nate Solder) in Chris Wesseling and Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 Free Agents of 2018.

Quality guards like Pugh are tough to find. If teams don't see his back injury as a problem moving forward, he'll likely find a robust market for his services when the free-agent negotiation period opens Monday.