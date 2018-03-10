David Johnson wants Kirk Cousins to join Cardinals

Over the last two months, we've seen a lot of good NFL players take up temporary pitchmen roles for their respective teams in the impending Kirk Cousins sweepstakes.

Von Miller and Emmanuel Sanders have tried their best to highlight the virtues of the Denver Broncos on the soon-to-be free agent quarterback. We can now add Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson to the mix.

câmon @KirkCousins8 stop messing with every1 & tell them youâre coming to the desert. â David Johnson (@DavidJohnson31) March 9, 2018

While Johnson might be using a little less-than-subtle phraseology to convince Cousins he's already decided he will be in Arizona next season, there's no public indication regarding which way the signal-caller might be leaning. The Cardinals, the aforementioned Broncos and the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings are considered to be the leading candidates for his services.

It's no secret the Cardinals need a quarterback. Johnson and Carson Palmer's season-ending injuries highlighted Arizona's weakness at the position. Coupled with Palmer's retirement, it's clear the Cardinals' path toward NFC relevance again likely won't happen with Blaine Gabbert or Drew Stanton running the offense.

With Johnson expected to be healthy and the ageless Larry Fitzgerald returning after another strong season, Cousins could do wonders for the Cardinals. Besides, Fitz and Kirk look so happy together: