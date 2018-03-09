Vikings open new high-tech practice center

The Vikings already had a state-of-the-art home field in U.S. Bank Stadium -- the site of Super Bowl LII. Now, they have a high-tech practice center to match -- this week the Vikings moved into the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center.

The 277,000-square-foot facility was opened to the media on Friday. The TCO Performance Center replaces the Winter Park Facility where the Vikings trained for 37 years.

Check out some of the coolest features of the facility:

The Fireplace in the Locker Room

Fireplace in the locker room? Fireplace in the locker room. pic.twitter.com/llpxP6ipY1 â Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2018

The Vikings locker room is over 6,500 square feet and has 95 lockers. Each locker has an air ventilation system at the top and bottom. However, the most impressive part of the locker room may be the fireplace.

A Digital Draft Board

Vikings GM Rick Spielman demonstrates how he can use his new digital draft board. pic.twitter.com/56RI9agsAe â Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) March 9, 2018

This room looks like something you'd see at a NASA facility. No word on whether they'll rent it out for fantasy draft parties -- my guess is no.

The Indoor Practice Facility

A post shared by Minnesota Vikings (@vikings) on Feb 21, 2018 at 8:44am PST

The approximately 91,000-square-foot building uses Turf Nation's S5 surface -- the same turf that's used at U.S. Bank Stadium. The ceiling is 98 feet high, so kickers nor punters will have to worry about limiting their abilities during practice. Play clocks and scoreboards are in both end zones as well.

The Massive Weight Room

6,100 square foot weight room with an additional 1,500 square foot for cardio. Vikings logos on everything. Weight room looks over TCO stadium. pic.twitter.com/39kpvaGdYV â Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) March 9, 2018

This gargantuan weight room has all the custom equipment Minnesotaâs gridiron stars could hope for.

The Hydrotherapy Room

Vikings hot tub room. Iâd totally party in here. Training/recovery rooms here are top notch pic.twitter.com/6SMsxgDyzf â RandBall (@RandBall) March 9, 2018

This room has a hot tub that reaches 104 degrees, a cold tub that dips to 55 degrees, and an underwater treadmill.