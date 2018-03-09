Eight potential landing spots for Richard Sherman

A mortal lock for the 2010s NFL All-Decade Team, Richard Sherman took the mantle from Darrelle Revis as the defining cornerback of his era.

Since he entered the league in 2011, the erstwhile Seahawks superstar leads all players in interceptions (32), passes defensed (99), completion rate allowed (47.4) and opposer passing rating (50.9).

On the other hand, he turns 30 later this month and is coming off surgeries to both Achilles. Although he started playing more man-to-man defense in recent years, the peak of his career was spent in Seattle's trademark zone scheme.

The face of a historically great defense, Sherman is free to choose his next team following Friday's release.

What are the priorities as he makes his decision? The four-time All-Pro told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that he's looking for the right fit on a team with a "great quarterback," a place in which he will be "comfortable."

Examining potential landing spots:

1. San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers have nearly $60 million in cap space and a glaring hole at cornerback. They made a run at Aqib Talib only to lose out due to the cornerback's preference for Los Angeles or New England. Would Sherman's bold personality upset the locker-room dynamic?

2. Oakland Raiders: New coach Jon Gruden understands the dire need for a full-blown overhaul of a secondary that hemorrhaged big plays under Jack Del Rio. The Raiders have already cut David Amerson, with Sean Smith likely to follow. Sherman could team with 2017 first-round pick Gareon Conley and third-year safety Karl Jospeh in a rebuilt unit. It doesn't hurt that Sherman played college ball nearby in Palo Alto.

3. Los Angeles Chargers: Sherman is a West Coast guy, born and raised in Compton. The NFL's tiebreaker mechanism might have kept the Bolts out of the playoffs, but astute observers understand this roster is now the class of the AFC West. Sherman has proven to be an astute football observer.

4. New England Patriots: The Pats have been aggressive this week, striking out in bids to land marquee names such as Talib and Michael Bennett. Might Sherman be next on the shopping list? The team's ability to breathe new life into the careers of Talib and Darrelle Revis bodes well for a successful Sherman revival.

5. New Orleans Saints: The Saints have entered a Super Bowl window and the presence of Drew Brees checks the right box on Sherman's wish list. Pairing Sherman with second-year star Marshon Lattimore might give New Orleans a secondary on par with those in Los Angeles and Jacksonville.

6. Dallas Cowboys: We've reached the dot-connecting phase of the list. Most NFL signings come down to relationships. Sherman has spent his entire career playing under new Cowboys assistant Kris Richard, formerly Seattle's defensive backs coach and coordinator.

7. Atlanta Falcons: Sherman also has a history with Falcons coach Dan Quinn, who ran Seattle's defense at the height of the Legion of Boom era.

8. Detroit Lions: Would Sherman want to play for new head coach Matt Patricia in Detroit? It's hard to say, but he has scheduled a visit with the Lions, according to Pelissero. Sherman playing alongside Darius Slay and Glover Quin would go a long way toward helping Detroit improve on its 27th-ranked pass defense.