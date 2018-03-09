Good/Bad Week: Rams' Les Snead is a man with a plan

Some days are diamonds, some days are rocks. Let's take a look back at the week and decide who won ... and who lost.

It was a good week for ...

Les Snead: The Rams general manager is in that good place for a front office official. Through smart moves in draft and free agency, Snead has built his roster into a jewel. This offseason has been about the polish. In comes Marcus Peters and -- on Thursday -- Aqib Talib and Sam Shields. Robert Quinn -- never a comfortable fit in Wade Phillips' 3-4 scheme -- was sent to the Dolphins, creating more cap space with free agency on the horizon. Snead is feeling himself and clearly isn't afraid to fine-tune a team that is very close. His aggressiveness could pay off big.

Jon Gruden: Yes, Gruden made this list last week, too, but such is life for the $100 million man. On Thursday night, Gruden was at a Warriors game sitting courtside with Raiders owner Mark Davis. If I could pick one owner to sit next to for four quarters of a basketball game, Davis might be my dark horse winner. It just feels like Al's son would have takes on a lot of issues, from stadium pretzel quality to Draymond Green's propensity to kick opponents in their privates.

NFL fans who hate ponderous, onerous, courtroom-based storylines: A wave of relief washed over me when I saw Rap Sheet's report that Jerry Jones had already paid off the $2 million in legal fees incurred by the league last season in connection to Ezekiel Elliott's suspension appeal and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's contract extension. This had all the makings of a drawn-out slog placed on a continuous loop in the 24-hour news cycle. By the grace of the football gods, we'll never hear about it ever again. Hopefully.

It was a bad week for ...

Tyrann Mathieu: Honey Badger went through the NFL Media car wash on Thursday, telling Gregg Rosenthal that the Cardinals have asked him to take a pay cut. Rap Sheet later reported that the pay cut is a big one. This has now become an issue of money and pride for Mathieu, who wants to stay in Arizona but could very well end up playing someplace else in 2018. This is another unwelcome development for Cardinals fans, who are now staring down the prospect of losing Bruce Arians, Carson Palmer and the beloved Honey Badger in one offseason. Larry Fitzgerald can't be thrilled.

Richard Sherman: For most people, turning 30 is when you start to figure out your career. For an NFL player, it's when people try to tell you it's over. Sherman has been one of the game's best cornerback's since coming into the league seven years ago, but the Seahawks are obviously unconvinced he'll be the same guy after Achilles tendon surgery. Sherman is a smart and prideful individual -- this much we learned during his Hall of Fame-level run in Seattle -- so don't be surprised if he comes back with a vengeance in 2018. If he does, one can imagine he'll have something to say about it.

NFL fans who look to game officials for fitness guidance: Ed Hochuli retired this week. As colleague Marc Sessler pointed out this week on the Around The NFL Podcast, Hochuli leaves a legacy as a reminder that your body goals should never be hindered by the nagging doubt that you're too old to achieve the body you want. Ed will turn 68 on Christmas Day. He could pass for 20 years younger. For four months every year, Hochuli served as a visual reminder to America that you, too, could host your own personal gun show if you want it bad enough. For the sake of America's health, someone needs to take the torch for Hochuli. Someone get Gene Steratore on the Rocky IV training plan. Either the Balboa or Drago path will be accepted.

