Odell Beckham Jr. hangs out with Cristiano Ronaldo

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for March 9, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Ronaldo showed OBJ his custom spaceship, uh, I mean, Bugatti Chiron.

2. JuJu Smith-Schuster continues his relentless pursuit of 2018 free agent LeBron James.

3. Get to know one of the most talked-about prospects of the 2018 NFL Draft.

4. Five-time Pro Bowl CB Aqib Talib is L.A.-bound, but he wanted to thank the Mile High City for his success over the past four seasons.

5. Yesterday was International Women's Day and a few of your favorite NFL players paid tribute to the influential women in their lives.

LeVeon Bell and his mom

Baby Cam Jordan with his mom and sister

The ladies who support Tom Brady