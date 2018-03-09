Odell Beckham Jr. hangs out with Cristiano Ronaldo

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for March 9, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. Ronaldo showed OBJ his custom spaceship, uh, I mean, Bugatti Chiron.
Just @Cristiano showing @OBJ_3 his Bugatti
2. JuJu Smith-Schuster continues his relentless pursuit of 2018 free agent LeBron James.
3. Get to know one of the most talked-about prospects of the 2018 NFL Draft.
Who would one of the biggest stars in this year's NFL Draft actually be star struck by? @bakermayfield gives us that very answer! @Nfl @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/XFP48QGYzcâ Erin Coscarelli (@erincoscarelli) March 9, 2018
4. Five-time Pro Bowl CB Aqib Talib is L.A.-bound, but he wanted to thank the Mile High City for his success over the past four seasons.
5. Yesterday was International Women's Day and a few of your favorite NFL players paid tribute to the influential women in their lives.
LeVeon Bell and his mom
Baby Cam Jordan with his mom and sister
The ladies who support Tom Brady