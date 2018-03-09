Roundup: Muhammad Wilkerson to meet with Saints

Free agency kicks off next week, but for Muhammad Wilkerson, the search for a new team has already begun.

Released last month by the Jets, Wilkerson visited the Packers on Thursday and left without a deal, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Next up? Wilkerson is headed south to meet with the Saints, Rapoport was told.

Both teams would loom as intriguing landing spots for the 28-year-old defensive lineman. Wilkerson is a known quantity to Mike Pettine, the new Packers defensive coordinator who coached the former Pro Bowler in New York.

In New Orleans, Wilkerson would join a rugged defensive line led by Sheldon Rankins and holy terror Cameron Jordan.

The Packers let Wilkerson bolt without a contract, but not to worry Green Bay faithful: Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the visit "went very well," noting the team is "still in contention" for the defensive behemoth's services.

Wilkerson fell out of favor with the Jets, but the physically freaky lineman still has plenty of gas left in the tank. He currently ranks at No. 18 on the Top 101 Free Agents list shepherded with care by Chris Wesseling and Gregg Rosenthal.

Here are other free agency developments from Friday:

1. The Titans are releasing quarterback Matt Cassel, safety Da'Norris Searcy and receiver/special teamer Eric Weems, the team announced.