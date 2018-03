Dave Dameshek is joined by Bald Bryan for a special edition movie show! Shek and Bald debate whether Jerry McGuire is a sports movie or a RomCom (29:00) and which sports movies make Shek's all-time list (56:50). Next Bald Bryan gives us a list of actors playing redundant roles in movies (47:50). Lastly, Shek and Bald Bryan try to induct the initial "Hall of All" class (12:05).

LISTEN to the podcast below:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts & Google Play