Buccaneers expected to re-sign Ryan Fitzpatrick

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are staying the course when it comes to their backup quarterback.

Ryan Fitzpatrick is expected to re-sign with the Buccaneers before the start of the free-agent signing period next week, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Thursday.

Fitzpatrick provided solid relief in his three starts for the Bucs in 2017 after Jameis Winston was sideline by injury. Fitzpatrick went 2-1, passing for 1,103 yards and seven touchdowns a year removed from a disappointing final season as the New York Jets' starter.

There's a chance Fitzpatrick could see playing time in 2018 depending on the outcome of the NFL's ongoing investigation into a groping allegation made against Jameis Winston. The Bucs' soon-to-be fourth-year starter could be subject to league discipline under the NFL's personal conduct policy depending on the outcome of the probe.

While the Fitzmagic era is all but a distant 2015 memory, the 35-year-old proved last year he can be solid a backup -- even for a team that was limited on offense like the 5-11 Buccaneers were in 2017.