Alvin Kamara gives his best Strongman impression

Print
  • By Ralph Warner
More Columns >

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for March 8, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Nothing to see here, just Pro Bowl RB Alvin Kamara dragging a Jeep while simultaneously carrying weights.

On a related note, I just want my life to have as much balance and stability as Saquon Barkley.

2. This morning Tom Brady cut his locks for charity.

3. Michael Bennett's trade to the Eagles dominated NFL news yesterday. The three-time Pro Bowler used social media to express his excitement and thank the 12s for their support.

4. Lions fans may want to tune into American Idol next week to see WR Marvin Jones' audition. The talented 27-year-old recently spoke to People magazine about the experience.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0