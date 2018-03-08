Alvin Kamara gives his best Strongman impression

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for March 8, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Nothing to see here, just Pro Bowl RB Alvin Kamara dragging a Jeep while simultaneously carrying weights.

On a related note, I just want my life to have as much balance and stability as Saquon Barkley.

pic.twitter.com/IViwechGXn â Paul Hornung Award (@hornungaward) March 7, 2018

2. This morning Tom Brady cut his locks for charity.

Tom Brady and Governor Baker get their haircut to raise money for cancer research pic.twitter.com/AGBduKp63v â Carl Stevens (@carlwbz) March 8, 2018

3. Michael Bennett's trade to the Eagles dominated NFL news yesterday. The three-time Pro Bowler used social media to express his excitement and thank the 12s for their support.

A post shared by Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) on Mar 7, 2018 at 2:39pm PST

4. Lions fans may want to tune into American Idol next week to see WR Marvin Jones' audition. The talented 27-year-old recently spoke to People magazine about the experience.