Alvin Kamara gives his best Strongman impression

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for March 8, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. Nothing to see here, just Pro Bowl RB Alvin Kamara dragging a Jeep while simultaneously carrying weights.
.@A_kamara6 putting in that WORK! ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/53I8ONF1Xnâ Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 7, 2018
On a related note, I just want my life to have as much balance and stability as Saquon Barkley.
Now we know the secret! ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/IViwechGXnâ Paul Hornung Award (@hornungaward) March 7, 2018
2. This morning Tom Brady cut his locks for charity.
Tom Brady and Governor Baker get their haircut to raise money for cancer research pic.twitter.com/AGBduKp63vâ Carl Stevens (@carlwbz) March 8, 2018
3. Michael Bennett's trade to the Eagles dominated NFL news yesterday. The three-time Pro Bowler used social media to express his excitement and thank the 12s for their support.
ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ free meek mill pic.twitter.com/RgpOme044mâ Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) March 7, 2018
4. Lions fans may want to tune into American Idol next week to see WR Marvin Jones' audition. The talented 27-year-old recently spoke to People magazine about the experience.
NFL Player Marvin Jones Jr. Auditioned for American Idol During Bye Week: 'I've Never Put Myself Out There Like That' https://t.co/RmOnZ0NTlQâ People (@people) March 7, 2018