MTS: DJ's Top 50 2.0, interview w/ Nike's Ryan Flaherty

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks dive into the latest news surrounding the Seahawks rebuilding their vaunted defense (1:57). The guys also take a look at a few numbers from last week's combine that stood out above the rest (20:12). DJ then reveals his new Top 50 prospects list (29:35) before the guys sit down with Nike's Senior Director of Performance, Ryan Flaherty, to chat about training with Josh Allen and Sam Darnold (38:59).