NFL: Questions to Derrius Guice were 'inappropriate'

Former LSU running back Derrius Guice said he was asked questions about his sexuality and whether his mother was a prostitute during interviews at the NFL Scouting Combine last week.

"It was pretty crazy. Some people are really trying to get in your head and test your reaction," Guice said on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday. "... I go in one room, and a team will ask me do I like men, just to see my reaction. I go in another room, they'll try to bring up one of my family members or something and tell me, 'Hey, I heard your mom sells herself. How do you feel about that?'"

The NFL says it is looking into the matter.

"A question such as that is completely inappropriate and wholly contrary to league workplace policies," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said. "The NFL and its clubs are committed to providing equal employment opportunities to all employees in a manner that is consistent with our commitment to diversity and inclusion, state and federal laws and the CBA. We are looking into the matter.

"The league annually reminds clubs of these workplace policies that prohibit personnel from seeking information concerning a player's sexual orientation," McCarthy added.

Two years ago, Marquand Manuel, an Atlanta Falcons secondary coach / senior defensive assistant, asked Eli Apple during the combine if "he liked men." Manuel and Falcons head coach Dan Quinn later apologized to Apple. In 2010, then-Dolphins general manager Jeff Ireland asked Dez Bryant during a pre-draft visit with the former Oklahoma State wide receiver if his mother was ever a prostitute.