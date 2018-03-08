Baker Mayfield: 'I'm not trying to please everybody'

Baker Mayfield was predictably bold in his statements at the NFL Scouting Combine, drawing the ire of some in the process.

The former Oklahoma quarterback got an opportunity to defend himself on Wednesday on NFL Total Access.

"I'm gonna be who I am," Mayfield said when asked by NFL Network's Dan Hellie about concerns related to his bold disposition. "I don't think I'm over-the-top cocky, I'm just proud of where I came from. I'm proud of the fact that I had to earn it, so if that comes across as cocky to some people, it is what it is.

"All I need is one team out of 32 to take a chance. I'm not trying to please everybody. I'm just trying to play for one team and do it the right way."

A team will undoubtedly take a chance on the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner who is as good as he is polarizing. His demeanor is questionable to some, and irrelevant to others. But what can't be questioned is his on-field success, attained by walking on at two different schools and excelling at both.

Where he lands -- Daniel Jeremiah has Baltimore taking Mayfield at No. 16 in his post-combine mock draft -- is yet to be seen. One thing is for certain: He'll attract plenty of attention, no matter the destination.