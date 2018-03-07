Around The NFL Podcast: Free agency pressure points

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling, Marc Sessler and Colleen Wolfe -- step away from the newsroom to recap the BREAKING NEWS of the day, including Richard Sherman saying goodbye to Seattle and Michael Bennett pending trade to the Eagles. They recap other news about Le'Veon Bell's status with the Steelers and Allen Robinson heading to free agency. Connie Fox nearly nails the Odds & Ends tune, and the heroes take a look at who is facing the most PRESSURE as free agency approaches.

LISTEN to the episode here:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: