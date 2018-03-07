Jerry Jones to reimburse NFL more than $2 million

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has agreed to reimburse the NFL more than $2 million in legal fees incurred by the league last season in connection to Ezekiel Elliott's suspension appeal and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's contract extension, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

An NFL spokesperson confirmed to Rapoport that the matter between Jones and the league has been "resolved to the satisfaction of all parties" after Jones attended a hearing in front of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and the league's finance committee Monday in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The Cowboys did not comment on the decision.

Jones unsuccessfully spent weeks this past season attempting to slow a new contract extension for Goodell and routinely expressed his anger over running back Elliott's six-game suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy.

Goodell signed an extension early last December, and Elliott ultimately served his suspension following a lengthy appeals process that took place over much of the 2017 season.