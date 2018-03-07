Tom Brady used Super Bowl LII loss as a teaching moment

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for March 7, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. The five-time Super Bowl champion said the rare loss was a "great lesson" for his children.

2. Speaking of the Patriots, today marks an interesting day in their team history...

3. Forget L.A., Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster wants LeBron to come to Pittsburgh.

4. The Angels are hoping Brent Celek's championship glow rubbed off on them.

