Tom Brady used Super Bowl LII loss as a teaching moment

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for March 7, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. The five-time Super Bowl champion said the rare loss was a "great lesson" for his children.

Tom Brady talks Super Bowl loss and how he's using defeat as a lesson for his kids: "We don't always win. We try our best and sometimes it doesn't go the way we want." pic.twitter.com/5sqJIdb49h â Good Morning America (@GMA) March 7, 2018

2. Speaking of the Patriots, today marks an interesting day in their team history...

This Day In 2001: Patriots sign QB Drew Bledsoe to a 10-year, $103 million deal as Robert Kraft says heâs locking up one of the great Patriots of all time. He plays less than two games under the deal, gets hurt, gets replaced by Tom Brady & never plays again for New England. pic.twitter.com/zWmzMTrgjA â Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 7, 2018

3. Forget L.A., Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster wants LeBron to come to Pittsburgh.

Announcing my official campaign to recruit @KingJames to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2018 season. LeBron has done everything in the NBA. He can be the best athlete EVER if he makes the move to the NFL and wins a Super Bowl with Steeler Nation... #LeBronToPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/5VLcjIPpSO â JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 6, 2018

4. The Angels are hoping Brent Celek's championship glow rubbed off on them.