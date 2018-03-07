Reaction to Michael Bennett trade, Sherman's future

The Seattle Seahawks aren't waiting until the opening of the free-agent signing period next week to make big NFL news.

On Wednesday, the Seahawks agreed to trade Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett and a seventh-round draft pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fifth-rounder and wide receiver Marcus Johnson, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

In addition, Rapoport reported that cornerback Richard Sherman has been telling teammates that he does not expect to play for the Seahawks in 2018.

Naturally, plenty of NFL players -- including Bennett -- had something to say about the developments on social media:

All good things must come to an end ï¿½ï¿½ â Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) March 7, 2018

Hawks just let one of the most disruptive pass rushers go to one of the best DLines already assembled, And they are in the NFC too smh.. Raining champs just got even better lol â Dion Bailey (@dbailey_18) March 7, 2018

That text message got my heart hurting ... damn 25 was my Dawg #WhatsNext â jeremy lane (@StayingInMyLane) March 7, 2018

Howie not messing around heâs out there wheelin and dealin. I SEE YA ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/9FHJlJQtWe â Brandon Brooks (@bbrooks_79) March 7, 2018