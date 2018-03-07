Reaction to Michael Bennett trade, Sherman's future

The Seattle Seahawks aren't waiting until the opening of the free-agent signing period next week to make big NFL news.
On Wednesday, the Seahawks agreed to trade Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett and a seventh-round draft pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fifth-rounder and wide receiver Marcus Johnson, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
In addition, Rapoport reported that cornerback Richard Sherman has been telling teammates that he does not expect to play for the Seahawks in 2018.
Naturally, plenty of NFL players -- including Bennett -- had something to say about the developments on social media:
Dear Seattle, #12s, You have meant so much to me and my family! I thank you from the bottom of my heart. First and foremost I want to thank my wife and family, for always supporting me and helping guide me in every situation. My wife is the backbone of our family and I am truly blessed to have her and our three daughters. I of course want to thank Paul Allen, Pete Carroll, John Schneider, Peter McLoughlin, Erik Kennedy and Mo Kelly for bringing me to the Seahawks and giving me the opportunity to help bring Seattle their first Championship. My teammates. My brothers! More important than any championship or ring are the relationships I have made with the men in that locker room. We experienced marriages, births, deaths, and everything in between, and those are moments I will cherish forever. Last but certainly not least, to the City of Seattle, one of the best in the world. You fans are world class. The way you support us players on and off the field, helping to build bridges across our communities and understand what it means to give back and be community-minded. I am forever grateful for allowing me to grow and evolve in this time that Iâve had with you. I expanded my family in this city, I had one of my babies here. This truly was home for us and itâs been such an incredible five years. I want to assure you that the work we have started here with The Bennett Family Foundation will not stop. We are committed to this city, community and the schools we serve. Itâs been a blessing to be able to meet so many great people through our work, and share our passion and dedication to better the World, and we look forward to meeting so many more of you. We are just getting started. We thank you, we love you, God Bless! Love, Black Santa
YESSIR!!!! Welcome to the squad @mosesbread72â Brandon Brooks (@bbrooks_79) March 7, 2018
Hawks just let one of the most disruptive pass rushers go to one of the best DLines already assembled, And they are in the NFC too smh.. Raining champs just got even better lolâ Dion Bailey (@dbailey_18) March 7, 2018
That text message got my heart hurting ... damn 25 was my Dawg #WhatsNextâ jeremy lane (@StayingInMyLane) March 7, 2018
Well damn https://t.co/aHx6vQEHwmâ Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) March 7, 2018
Whatâs going on in Seattle geeshâ Chris Baker (@cbakerswaggy) March 7, 2018
