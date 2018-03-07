Von Miller: Broncos title contenders with Kirk Cousins

Denver Broncos players haven't been shy about their recruitment of quarterback Kirk Cousins. With the signal-caller heading to free agency, the pitches can be made with more earnest for the next week.

Linebacker Von Miller continued to speak glowingly about what adding a player of Cousins' caliber at the most important position in sports could mean for a team like Denver.

"He's just that type of player," Miller told ESPN, via the Denver Post. "He not only would be a difference-maker to my team, but any team he goes to in the National Football League. It's an instant upgrade, leadership, he can throw and make all the passes on the field. So, yeah, when you get a guy like that, you're automatically in Super Bowl contention."

After Tuesday's deadline passed to franchise tag players, receiver Emmanuel Sanders -- whom Broncos general manager John Elway said last week he plans to have back in 2018 -- threw his hat into the recruitment ring.

Adding Cousins won't come cheap for the Broncos, and they'll have plenty of competition. The New York Jets are expected to toss a ton of money at the QB. The Minnesota Vikings have salary-cap space and provide the best chance to win immediately. The Arizona Cardinals have a huge need and are a dark horse.

The Broncos have been the most vocal about targeting Cousins, but as the sweepstakes gets off the ground, it's anyone's guess whether all the love will help land the best QB on the market.