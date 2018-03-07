Eagles hold event celebrating release of commemorative film

The Philadelphia Eagles held an event Monday night to celebrate the release of the commemorative film "Super Bowl LII: Champions: Philadelphia Eagles."

Season ticket holders were treated to the premiere of the film -- produced by Cinedigm, the NFL and NFL Films -- that showcased all of the highlight plays from the Eagles' run to their first-ever Super Bowl title last month. The feature was made available on Blu-Ray Combo Pack, DVD and Digital HD on Monday.

"The Cinedigm Team has a long and proud history of working with the NFL and NFL Films and this year we witnessed one of the most exciting Super Bowl battles ever, so it is our honor to release this season-long tribute that culminates with the Eagles amazing win!" Cinedigm Entertainment President Bill Sondheim said.

The Eagles beat the New England Patriots, 41-33, in one of the most exciting Super Bowl games ever played on Feb. 4. Backup quarterback Nick Foles, who threw for 373 yards and three scores while also catching one TD, earned MVP honors.

Cinedigm representatives were proud to be able to be a part of the company that helped tell the story of how Philadelphia hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.

"In Super Bowl LII, we witnessed incredible resilience from a team who had been doubted throughout the entire playoffs, only to bring us one of the greatest Super Bowl games ever played," said Bill Perrault, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Brand Management, Cinedigm. "This is certainly a game that fans of not only the Eagles or Patriots are going to want to remember, but also football fans across the world."