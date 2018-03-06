Move The Sticks  

 

 

Move the Sticks Podcast: Combine recap, DJ's mock draft 2.0

Print
  • By NFL.com
More Columns >

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back from Indianapolis and ready to dive into all things NFL combine including which quarterback stood out above the rest (5:32)? The guys also debate if franchises should draft running backs with the first overall selection (22:44). DJ and Bucky then had a chance to sit down with combine sensation Shaquem Griffin (35:41) before DJ reveals his second mock draft (45:13).

Listen on Google Play Music
Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0