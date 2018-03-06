Patriots pick up veteran Kenny Britt's contract option

The Kenny Britt Experience will rage on for another season at the NFL level.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday the hot-and-cold veteran receiver was informed by the Patriots that his option has been picked up, according to a source.

Britt is back with the club for 2018 and the Patriots are "looking for big things out of him," Rapoport was informed.

The 29-year-old Britt appeared in three regular-season games with New England after being released by the winless Browns, a franchise that tired of his on-field lack of hustle and off-the-field antics. With the Patriots, he caught two passes for 23 yards before the team hid him away during their run to the Super Bowl.

It would be surprising if Britt still has "big things" left in the tank, but the Patriots thrive at turning cantankerous types into productive humans. It's worth noting the wideout logged a 1,000-yard season with the Rams in 2016.

We'd still consider Britt a stretch for serious playing time with Brandin Cooks, Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan set to roll for 2018. Danny Amendola is a candidate to land elsewhere in free agency, but he's stressed his desire to toil for a winner.

Britt felt like a sure-fire candidate to be looking for a new employer. Consider this a shining moment for workplace malcontents everywhere.