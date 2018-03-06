Saints owner Tom Benson remains hospitalized

New Orleans Saints owner Tom Benson remains in the hospital and has shown signs of improving since being admitted on Feb. 21 with flu-like symptoms, the the team announced Tuesday.

Benson, 90, is in the intensive care unit at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans. The team said he remains in stable condition.

Benson's wife, Gayle, thanked well-wishers again for their thoughts and prayers.

Benson, who purchased the Saints in 1985, was hospitalized for precautionary reasons in October after the team reported he was feeling "a little tired and worn out" following the Saints' victory over the Chicago Bears. He was released a few days later.