Ravens sign Brent Urban to one-year contract

Baltimore is using its minimal amount of cap space to keep a promising player around for another year.

The Ravens signed defensive end Brent Urban to a one-year contract, the team announced. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the contract is worth up to $2.35 million, per a source informed of the deal.

Urban's 2016 campaign provided hopes of a breakout 2017 season, but the defensive end appeared in just three games due to a Lisfranc foot injury, tallying four tackles. For his career, Urban has recorded 25 tackles, 3.0 sacks, three pass defenses and two blocked field goals in 25 games played. He's also missed 39 games due to injury.

For those wondering who Urban is, his most notable play came on a memorable ending to a Monday Night Football contest between the Ravens and the Cleveland Browns. Urban blocked a field goal attempt from Travis Coons, and teammate Will Hill returned the blocked kick for a game-winning touchdown.

Urban was No. 89 on Gregg Rosenthal's and Chris Wesseling's Top 101 free agents of 2018 list.