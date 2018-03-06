Is Saquon Barkley the best RB prospect since 1993?

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for March 6, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. Sean Payton was very impressed by Saquon Barkley's combine performance.
âHeâs the best running back prospect Iâve seen in 25 years,â Saints coach Sean Payton on Saquon Barkley. @SI_PeterKing on Barkleymania: https://t.co/YfTPkrUAa7â The MMQB (@theMMQB) March 5, 2018
Here's a snapshot of the some top RB prospects since 1993: Adrian Peterson, Ezekiel Elliott, LaDainian Tomlinson, Leonard Fournette.
2. Speaking of Saquon, he recently trained with Johnny Manziel.
3. Eagles fans who watched Wheel of Fortune were happy to see this Super Bowl LII reference last night.
Weâd like to solve the puzzle, Pat. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/NAirQYoMGuâ Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 6, 2018
4. Raiders P Marquette King playfully trolled Academy award-winning producer Kobe Bryant.
Aye! @kobebryant how u get an oscar before me, @PatMcAfeeShow and @KingJames we flop way more! ï¿½ï¿½â Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) March 6, 2018
5. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid's mac and cheese recipe sounds like a cheese lover's paradise. We'd love to see coach get his own offseason show on Food Network.
i met andy reid at the airport today. somehow we had a long talk about thanksgiving foods and he gave me the cheeses he uses in his mac and cheese recipe. pic.twitter.com/hNzoIn7WL7â charles mcdonald (@FourVerts) March 5, 2018