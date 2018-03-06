Is Saquon Barkley the best RB prospect since 1993?

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for March 6, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Sean Payton was very impressed by Saquon Barkley's combine performance.

âHeâs the best running back prospect Iâve seen in 25 years,â Saints coach Sean Payton on Saquon Barkley. @SI_PeterKing on Barkleymania: https://t.co/YfTPkrUAa7 â The MMQB (@theMMQB) March 5, 2018

Here's a snapshot of the some top RB prospects since 1993: Adrian Peterson, Ezekiel Elliott, LaDainian Tomlinson, Leonard Fournette.

2. Speaking of Saquon, he recently trained with Johnny Manziel.

A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Mar 5, 2018 at 5:48pm PST

3. Eagles fans who watched Wheel of Fortune were happy to see this Super Bowl LII reference last night.

4. Raiders P Marquette King playfully trolled Academy award-winning producer Kobe Bryant.

5. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid's mac and cheese recipe sounds like a cheese lover's paradise. We'd love to see coach get his own offseason show on Food Network.