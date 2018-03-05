NFL salary cap for 2018 season set at $177.2 million

NFL coaches and general managers got some good news Monday: The salary cap is going up.

The league will increase the cap's total from $167 million to $177.2 million for the 2018 season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, according to two team executives who were informed.

The raise is a nice one, but it didn't quite reach the $12 million jump teams were afforded when the cap increased from $155.27 million in 2016 to $167 million last season. The jump from 2017 to 2018, though, does mark the fifth straight year the cap has increased by at least $10 million over the previous year.

Free agency is slated to begin March 14. With Monday's news, teams now have some more cash to spend on a talented crop of available players.