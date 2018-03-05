ATN Podcast: NFL combine winners, losers

A room filled with heroes -- Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling, Marc Sessler and Patrick Claybon -- are back in the studio to recap the NFL combine. The heroes catch up on the latest news, including a trade between the Dolphins and Rams (5:30); Michael Bennett could be on the trade block (24:00); Antonio Cromartie retires and Aldon Smith's career could be over (33:00). As the final day of the NFL combine wraps up, the guys discuss their winners and losers of the event (36:00); and back by popular demand: Trash Takes with Patrick Claybon! (48:00).

