The weirdest questions asked at the 2018 NFL Combine

NFL draft prospects are just like us -- they get trapped in revolving doors, just want to make their parents proud, and go through awkward job interviews. New examples of the latter have come to light at this year's combine.

Your potential employer might ask you, "What is your greatest weakness?" Then you're prompted to lie and say things like, "I'm a workaholic." Well, combine interviews are a bit more out there: What fruit would you be? Do you believe God is an Auburn fan?

See how prospects answered those inquiries and more of the weirdest questions asked at this year's NFL Combine.

Do you have the eye of the tiger?

Seahawks had Texas punter Michael Dickson do "staring contest" https://t.co/UNHqn4le8m â ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 2, 2018

Who knew all that training with your sibling would come in handy years later. "I had a couple of attempts," Dickson told ProFootballTalk. "I tried a few techniques, looking away from the light, trying to block any sort of wind coming into the eyes. That was a weird process."

Are you going to put a ring on it?

The weirdest question for Elliott during the combine âare you getting married in the next 6 months?â (He and Charlie Strongâs daughter are an item). pic.twitter.com/f5ooHLON3f â Corey Elliot (@CoreyElliot) March 4, 2018

While many get inquiries about their love life at Thanksgiving dinner, DeShon Elliot gets the same interrogation at combine.

Is the man upstairs a Tigers fan?

Alabama RB Bo Scarbrough said craziest question he's gotten so far came from #Browns, asked if he thought God is an Auburn fan.

Answer: "I said no, I definitely don't think he is."#NFLCombine2018 â Chase Goodbread (@ChaseGoodbread) March 1, 2018

True, one would think they'd have more national titles then. However, many would say divine intervention played a role in the Kick Six.

Apples or oranges?

. @UTSAFTBL edge rusher Marcus Davenport said the strangest question he was asked by a team was, âIf you were a fruit, what kind of fruit would you be?â He replied, âAn apple â because an apple a day keeps the doctor away.â pic.twitter.com/vp4MGpgGyM â Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) March 3, 2018

That's a very poised response from Davenport -- seems like someone might've been Googling "NFL Combine questions" the night before.

Bonus: "What is Bitcoin? What is ISIS?"

Braxton Berrios says weirdest questions he was asked by teams actually were in the Senior Bowl, when he was asked âwhat is Bitcoin?â and âwhat is Isis? â Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) March 3, 2018

This one did not come during combine, but it was another odd attempt to evaluate an NFL prospect. Berrios did not reveal his answers to those questions, but I'd assume the former Miami wideout is up to speed on current events.