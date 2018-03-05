Muhammad Wilkerson expected to visit Packers

Muhammad Wilkerson already has a visit lined up when the New York Jets make his release official.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Wilkerson's first free agent trip is expected to be with the Green Bay Packers, according to a source informed of the decision.

The Jets announced last week that they informed Wilkerson of his release. Rapoport reported the cut is likely to become official Monday.

Wilkerson would see a familiar face in Green Bay: defensive coordinator Mike Pettine. The defensive lineman spent his first two seasons with Pettine in New York.

The Packers are in search of upgrades on all levels of its disappointing defense after moving on from long-time coordinator Dom Capers. Pettine's familiarity with Wilkerson could help rejuvenate the D-lineman after a massively disappointing end to his run in New York.

After inking a five-year, $86 million extension with the Jets in 2016, Wilkerson compiled just eight total sacks the past two seasons.

Packers new general manager Brian Gutekunst has insisted he'll be more active in the free-agent market than his predecessor, Ted Thompson. Gutekunst's first big move could be adding Wilkerson to give the Packers a beastly, flexible defensive line rotation alongside Mike Daniels and Kenny Clark.