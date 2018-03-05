Jerry Jones appealing NFL's decision to seek reimbursement

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is appealing the NFL's decision to seek reimbursement of legal fees incurred by the league this past season.

Speaking to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Jones said he will attend an appeals hearing in front NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the payment of more than $2 million by Jones would be "a reimbursement of costs incurred by member clubs" associated with Ezekiel Elliott's efforts to appeal his six-game suspension and Jones' work to slow Goodell's contract extension.

One of Elliott's attorneys, Rocky Arceneaux, will present an affidavit at the hearing that he says shows Jones didn't bankroll Elliott's appeal, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The affidavit also includes wire transfer records, Pelissero reported. The Cowboys plan to testify that Elliott's case would've proceeded with or without Jones, who did file a document in support of Elliott in one of his appeals.

Jones unsuccessfully spent weeks this past season attempting to slow a new contract extension for Goodell and routinely expressed his anger over Elliott's six-game suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy.

Goodell signed an extension early last December, and Elliott ultimately served his suspension following a lengthy appeals process that took place over much of the 2017 season.