Derwin James validates freakish athletic reputation at Combine

INDIANAPOLIS -- Florida State's Derwin James validated his reputation as a freakish athlete Monday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The Seminoles' gifted and versatile safety recorded a 40-yard dash of 4.47 seconds (ninth-best among combine safeties) at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, along with a 40-inch vertical jump (sixth-best of all DBs) and an 11-foot broad jump (fifth-best among DBs). Two years ago, a 2015 FSU teammate of James' in Jalen Ramsey posted a strong combine and went on to become the No. 5 overall draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ramsey called his friend a "beast" and issued a congratulatory tweet Monday afternoon:

On Sunday, James tied for third among defensive backs in bench-press testing with 21 reps at 225 pounds.

By comparison, Alabama DB Minkah Fitzpatrick -- also a top prospect who offers versatility similar to James' -- turned in a 4.46 40-yard dash, with a 33-inch vertical jump and a 10-1 broad jump.

James is projected as a first-round pick, and set himself apart athletically in the FSU locker room over two seasons as a starter. His sophomore year was cut short by a knee injury, but he returned last season to make 84 tackles, a team-high 11 pass breakups and two interceptions for the Seminoles. He entered the combine ranked the No. 11 player in the draft by NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah.

