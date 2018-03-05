Sam Darnold and Josh Allen got trapped in a revolving door

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for March 5, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Electronic revolving doors remain the mortal enemy of everyone -- including top NFL draft prospects.

Saturday at #NFLCombine, Sam Darnold and Josh Allen are leaving a hotel and get into the electronic revolving door together. One pushes the door (which you arenât supposed to do). Door stops. Suddenly theyâre just two dudes, trapped in a revolving door until someone let them out. â Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 4, 2018

2. Farewell to four-time Pro Bowl CB Antonio Cromartie.

Today is the day Iï¸ knew Iï¸ would eventually have to face, but one I never wanted to accept.â¦ https://t.co/E54P9XvVD0 â ANTONIO CROMARTIE (@CRO31) March 5, 2018

3. Congrats to newlyweds Giants WR Sterling Shepard and model Chanel Iman.

A post shared by Sterling Shepard (@sterl_shep3) on Mar 4, 2018 at 7:40pm PST

4. People need to stop asking what Shaquem Griffin can do, and begin asking what can't he do.

Shaquem Griffin continues to silence the critics with every drill he does at the #NFLCombine ï¿½ï¿½ @Shaquemgriffin pic.twitter.com/aKrYqjxoto â The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) March 4, 2018

One NFL coach said the linebacker is "a fourth-rounder" now.

5. Former NFL defensive tackle Anthony "Spice" Adams gives some insight on what combine interviews are really like.