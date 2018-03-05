Sam Darnold and Josh Allen got trapped in a revolving door

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for March 5, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Electronic revolving doors remain the mortal enemy of everyone -- including top NFL draft prospects.

2. Farewell to four-time Pro Bowl CB Antonio Cromartie.

3. Congrats to newlyweds Giants WR Sterling Shepard and model Chanel Iman.

4. People need to stop asking what Shaquem Griffin can do, and begin asking what can't he do.

One NFL coach said the linebacker is "a fourth-rounder" now.

5. Former NFL defensive tackle Anthony "Spice" Adams gives some insight on what combine interviews are really like.

