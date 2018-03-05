Antonio Cromartie announces his retirement in IG post

Antonio Cromartie is officially hanging up his football cleats.

The cornerback announced Monday on Instagram he would retire after 11 NFL seasons. Cromartie, 33, did not play in 2017.

"Today is the day I knew I would eventually have to face, but one I never wanted to accept," he wrote. "After 27 years of playing football, today I say farewell. God blessed me with the opportunity to play in the NFL for 11 years, and after much consideration and prayer, I'd like to officially announce my retirement."

Cromartie was drafted No. 19 overall by the Chargers in 2006, earning an All-Pro bid in 2007. After four seasons in San Diego, the CB spent four seasons with the New York Jets, garnering two Pro Bowls. Cromartie then spent one Pro Bowl season with the Arizona Cardinals in 2014, before bouncing back to New York in 2015. He played four games for the Indianapolis Colts in 2016 before being cut and sitting out of football in 2017.