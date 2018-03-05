Antonio Cromartie announces his retirement in IG post

Antonio Cromartie is officially hanging up his football cleats.
The cornerback announced Monday on Instagram he would retire after 11 NFL seasons. Cromartie, 33, did not play in 2017.
"Today is the day I knew I would eventually have to face, but one I never wanted to accept," he wrote. "After 27 years of playing football, today I say farewell. God blessed me with the opportunity to play in the NFL for 11 years, and after much consideration and prayer, I'd like to officially announce my retirement."
Today is the day Iï¸ knew Iï¸ would eventually have to face, but one I never wanted to accept. After 27 years of playing football, today I say farewell. God blessed me with the opportunity to play in the NFL for 11 years, and after much consideration and prayer, Iâd like to officially announce my retirement. Throughout my career so many people have helped strengthen and guide me. Iâd love to send my sincere thanks to my Coaching Staff, Trainers, Chaplains and Fellow Teammates. To my agents Gary Wichard (Rest Easy G), and Ben Dorga, thank you for not only guiding me throughout my career, but also for making me feel like family and not a client. To The San Diego Chargers and the Spanos Family, thank you for believing in me. Thank you for taking a chance on a young kid from Tallahassee, Florida who did not play much in college. You believed in my ability and my potential to play at a professional level, and Iï¸ will forever be grateful. To all the Charger Fans; thank you for your love, your support and never giving up on me throughout my career. To my "Bird Gang Family, âThe Arizona Cardinalsâ and the Bidwell Family; although my time with you was short, Iï¸ enjoyed my year there and I loved the opportunity you gave me. It was an honor to play for such a great organization. To my J-E-T-S, JETS, JETS, JETS, The Best NFL Team in New York, The Jets Organization. You became my home and my family. I grew as a player, a man, and as a leader. The brotherhood Iï¸ built here was undeniable. My heart will forever embrace the feeling of running through the tunnel and out onto the field with my brothers. My family and I will forever Bleed Green. JETUP, JET NATION. To my lovely wife Terricka, thank you for your support through the ups and downs of my career. You were always there to encourage me, and push me. Because of you I became a better player, and a man. I thank God, for a praying wife for I know it was your prayers that sustained me, and protected me while I was on the field. As we take on this next chapter of our lives, I will hold onto your words.. âFootball is your Platform Antonio; Itâs Not Your Purposeâ. The Time has Come for me to Focus on my Purpose. God Bless
Cromartie was drafted No. 19 overall by the Chargers in 2006, earning an All-Pro bid in 2007. After four seasons in San Diego, the CB spent four seasons with the New York Jets, garnering two Pro Bowls. Cromartie then spent one Pro Bowl season with the Arizona Cardinals in 2014, before bouncing back to New York in 2015. He played four games for the Indianapolis Colts in 2016 before being cut and sitting out of football in 2017.
View all comments