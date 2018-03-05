Mike Mayock's takeaways from Day 4 of NFL Scouting Combine

While the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine nears its conclusion, NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock has just begun his evaluation process of this year's prospects.

On the final day of the combine, Mayock sees plenty to like about this year's class of defensive backs. Mayock shared his assessments of the notable players working out Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. All projected draft spots are for players selected to go in the first two rounds of Chad Reuter's four-round mock draft:

DEFENSIVE BACKS



Denzel Ward, Ohio State (No. 13 to Redskins): Mayock is big fan of Ward's athleticism and talent. His 4.32-second time in the 40-yard dash tied for the quickest on the day. "My only concern whatsoever -- you can look at him and see how slight he is." LSU's Donte Jackson and Tulane's Parry Nickerson also posted 4.32s.

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama (No. 9 to 49ers): The versatile Fitzpatrick generates discussion among teams about where to play him, but Mayock sees this as a positive. "I want to figure out what Fitzpatrick's best position is. He can play all of them." The 6-foot-1, 201-pound defensive back handled a number of different responsibilities for Alabama and could continue to do so in the NFL. "It's a matchup league and it's important to have chess pieces. ... I think you can move him around every week."

Derwin James, FSU (No. 18 to Seahawks): A two-time first-team All-ACC defender, James earned some high praise from Mayock. "I look at Derwin James and thought a little of (Chiefs All-Pro) Eric Berry. ... Physically tough, all over the field." James played up to the acclaim, running a 4.47 second 40-yard dash.

Donte Jackson, LSU (No. 35 to Browns): Considered one of the top cornerbacks in the draft, Jackson tied the best mark for DBs with a 4.32 in the 40. "He has so much confidence in his speed."

Tony Brown, Alabama: One of the standouts in the Crimson Tide's national championship victory over Clemson drew a fair share of praise from Mayock. "This kid can flat-out run. He can be a great special teams player." He ran an impressive 4.35 in the 40.

Carlton Davis, Auburn (No. 56 to Bills): "For a long-press corner, he has a good [40] time. Mayock added that while Davis shows a lot of athleticism and promise, he needs to do a better job "not losing on 50-50 matchups."

Darius Phillips, Western Michigan: After Phillips ran a 4.54 in the 40, Mayock gushed over Phillips' promise. "He's quicker than fast. His return game is ridiculous. ... He's always around the ball, and he's slow, but he's gifted. When I say slow, don't take that the wrong way -- he's got long speed."

Josh Jackson, Iowa (No. 31 to Patriots): Mayock sees some high-level potential in Jackson, who posted a 4.56 in the 40. "He can find it, and he can play it. And he trusts his eyes, which is what Marcus Peters does."

Holton Hill, Texas:Hill measured in as one of the tallest cornerbacks at the combine (6-foot-3), but Mayock doesn't think he always uses that length to his advantage. "Inconsistent ... He's just a long press guy."

Quenton Meeks, Stanford (No. 78 to Chiefs): Mayock is a fan of Meeks' athleticism and bloodline -- his father, Ron Meeks, is a former NFL player. "I think that kid is going to play for a lot of years."