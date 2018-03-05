Final 2018 NFL Combine medals count: Penn State dominates

INDIANAPOLIS -- Penn State ran away with the NFL Scouting Combine medals count with 13 total medals, more than any other school, including nine golds. It also was the largest margin of victory in the medal count's three-year history; Ohio State won in 2016 by a 12-7 count over Cal and TCU. Utah nipped Texas A&M last year, 10-9.

The medals count awarded schools gold, silver and bronze medals for players with a first-, second- or third-place finish at their position in any event.

Nittany Lions RB Saquon Barkley and TE Mike Gesicki earned 10 medals between them. Barkley earned three medals in the running backs group, while Gesicki dominated the tight end competition to earn seven. On Monday, four Penn State defensive backs -- half of PSU's eight-man combine field -- completed the rout with three more medals.

North Carolina State, UCLA and Oklahoma tied for second place with six medals each.

Here are the results after the final day of drills:

1. Penn State -- GOLD: 9, SILVER: 3, BRONZE: 1, TOTAL: 13

2t. N.C. State -- GOLD: 2, SILVER: 1, BRONZE: 3, TOTAL: 6

2t. Oklahoma -- GOLD: 2, SILVER: 1, BRONZE: 3, TOTAL: 6

2t. UCLA -- GOLD: 1, SILVER: 1, BRONZE: 4, TOTAL: 6

Five medals: Florida State (4G, S), Texas Tech (3G, S, B), Auburn (3S, 2B).

Four medals: Wyoming (2G, S, B), South Florida (2G, S, B), Vanderbilt (G, 2S, B), Maryland (G, S, 2B), Georgia (G, S, 2B), Indiana (3S, B), LSU (3G, B), Tulane (2G, S, B), Ohio State (3G, S), Nebraska (G, 3S), Northwestern (G, 3S), Pittsburgh (3G, S).

Three medals: Fordham (2G, B), Iowa (G, 2S), Alabama (G, S, B), Texas (G, S, B), Missouri (G, S, B), Boston College (G, S, B), Central Michigan (2S, B), Toledo (S, 2B), Notre Dame (S, 2B), Virginia Tech (G, 2S).

Two medals: Clemson (2G), Central Florida (G, S), Utah (G, S), Wisconsin (G, S), Arizona State (G, B), Stanford (G, B), UTSA (2S), Boise State (2S), Oregon State (S, B), SMU (S, B), Oregon (2B).

One medal: UTEP (G), South Dakota State (G), West Virginia (G), Richmond (G), Arizona (G), West Georgia (S), Memphis (S), TCU (S), Washington (S), N.C. A&T (B), Florida (B), South Carolina (B), San Diego State (B), Miami (B), Illinois State (B), Kansas (B), Georgia State (S), Louisville (B).

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter @ChaseGoodbread.