Aldon Smith named suspect in domestic violence incident

San Francisco police are searching for Oakland Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith after he was allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident over the weekend, police confirmed to NFL.com.

Police have named Smith a suspect in a domestic violence incident that happened on Saturday night. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and Smith fled the scene prior to the police's arrival to investigate the incident. Investigators from the SFPD Special Victims Unit want to interview Smith about the incident.

Smith, 28, hasn't played a snap in the NFL since the 2015 season when he was suspended for violating the league's substance-abuse and personal conduct policies. He signed with the Raiders in August 2015 after being released by the San Francisco 49ers hours after he was arrested on hit and run, DUI and vandalism charges. He appeared in nine games with the Raiders before being suspended for a year by the NFL.

In 2016, he signed a two-year deal with the Raiders and applied for reinstatement in November 2016 before being the subject of a domestic-violence investigation in February 2017.

Selected by the 49ers in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, Smith tallied 33.5 sacks over his first two seasons. He's slated to become a free agent when the new league year begins March 14.