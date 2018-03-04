Photo captures "Future Star" Shaquem Griffin perfectly

Over 300 draft prospects are in Indianapolis for the biggest job interview of their lives a.k.a. the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine. Linebacker Shaquem Griffin is one of those prospects, but his well-known story separates him from the pack. Griffin is going through the drills without his left hand -- the 22-year old has been living, no, thriving, without the appendage since the age of four.

Griffin has continued to amaze scouts, media, and football fans with his performance at this year's combine. On Saturday, Griffin pumped 20 225-pound reps using a special prosthetic device that was strapped to his left arm. On Sunday, the LB ran a 4.38 unofficial 40-yard dash -- if the time holds up, it'll be the record for a linebacker since official recording began in 2003.

Needless to say, Griffin's draft stock is skyrocketing. Ironically, while Griffin was running the 40-yard dash, a photographer captured a foretelling snapshot.

NFL photographer Logan Bowles took the perfect mid-stride shot of Griffin. The entire sign actually says "Future Starts Here," but "Future Star" is more fitting in this case.

Griffin helped the University of Central Florida Knights complete a perfect 13-0 season and won Defensive MVP in the 2018 Peach Bowl on New Year's Day. Who knows what gridiron accolades he'll continue to rack up as 2018 rolls along.