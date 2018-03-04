Derwin James: If Cowboys want me, they'll have to trade up

INDIANAPOLIS -- The No. 19 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft just isn't going to be high enough to get Florida State S Derwin James.

That's the way James sees it, anyway. The Dallas Cowboys hold that choice, but when asked Sunday about Cowboys fans posting photos of him already in a Cowboys jersey on social media, James expressed confidence that Dallas would have to make a trade to make it happen.

"I think it's a good compliment, but I don't think I'll go that late. I feel like once I come out and show people what I can do, and once I'm done with these meetings, I feel like they'd have to trade up to get me," James said Sunday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

James' formal interviews at the combine so far have included the Seattle Seahawks, Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings, but not the Cowboys. Not yet, anyway. James is ranked the No. 11 prospect in the draft by NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah, but if the Cowboys do indeed want James, they might not have to move up far. He's been projected as the No. 18 pick of the Seahawks or the No. 17 pick of the Chargers in five of seven NFL.com mock drafts.

The Cowboys' primary needs are at defensive tackle, wide receiver and linebacker, which doesn't perfectly line up with what James offers. While he played some linebacker at Florida State and has the frame 6-foot-3, 213 pounds to add weight and do so in the NFL, it's at safety and nickelback where he's most valued as a draft prospect.

"Safety and slot corner (nickelback), those are the two positions most teams are talking about," James said. "... They moved me around a lot (at FSU). I can do it all -- I can play deep, I can play the tight end, I can play in the box, I can blitz, whatever you need."

And what you need, if James is correct, is a pick higher than No. 19.

